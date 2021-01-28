It appears that former President Donald Trump and his cultish followers are not just a bunch of sore losers. (Please, do not jump to conclusions: I’m talking about the cult members and not all Republicans!)

Trump’s ardent supporters, in my view, are neither obstructionists nor patriots — a very self-congratulatory term if there ever was one.

Rather, they’re destructionists. In their hands, the U.S. Constitution is mocked and chipped away at with the frivolous use of the law and taxpayers’ money; intellect is disdained; lies become “alternate facts”; a lack of evidence is waved away; magical thinking becomes plausible reason; and decorum or even common manners are ignored.

These destructionists appear to want to rule rather than govern and do so with “do as I say, not as I do” and “my way or the highway” postures.

And, with a nod to Cicero, how long will good people have patience to endure such egregious behavior?

Michael Felcone

Lancaster