Now we have it. We have found one of our problems. The gist of what Washington County Republican Chairman Dave Ball said is that they did not send Sen. Pat Toomey to Congress to vote his conscience or what he thought was right — but to vote how the GOP told him to vote.

I thought Toomey was to vote the way his constituents wanted him to vote, and if he had polled them, I am sure most of them would have said vote your conscience.

Perhaps we should have censured Congressman Lloyd Smucker for not voting the way I believe his constituents would have wanted him to vote.

Don Murray

Lititz