The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Lancaster County officials rescued 55 dogs from terrible conditions, suffering from respiratory infections; one needed surgery (“Man arrested on 84 counts of cruelty,” Oct. 12). Imagine the pain and suffering these dogs endured.

Seth Lins had previous citations for operating a kennel without a license. It appears there was no follow-up. Why?

Cruelty to animals must end. There is no reason for it.

Good job to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Jennifer Nields, and the veterinarian who tipped them off.

Linda Fetter

Lititz