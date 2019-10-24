The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Lancaster County officials rescued 55 dogs from terrible conditions, suffering from respiratory infections; one needed surgery (“Man arrested on 84 counts of cruelty,” Oct. 12). Imagine the pain and suffering these dogs endured.
Seth Lins had previous citations for operating a kennel without a license. It appears there was no follow-up. Why?
Cruelty to animals must end. There is no reason for it.
Good job to the Pennsylvania SPCA, Jennifer Nields, and the veterinarian who tipped them off.
Linda Fetter
Lititz