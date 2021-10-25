If you haven't seen the recent statement former President Donald Trump released concerning the death of Colin Powell, I urge you to read it and let it soak in for a few moments. This is his statement regarding an honorable man who dedicated his life to serving his country.

If you continue to be a supporter of the former president, how do you justify believing that a man who can be this cruel is the person you look up to as your preferred leader?

What have we become when this behavior is accepted or ignored? I fear for our future.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown