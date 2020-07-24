Adriana Atencio’s July 18 op-ed about bicycle safety (“Sharing the roads safely with cyclists”) left out a very important component of safety: lights!

I am amazed at the number of bikes I encounter on the road that do not have lights, both day and night, both front and back. In my opinion, reflective clothing is not enough. In the periods between dawn and sunrise and between dusk and sunset, too many vehicle drivers do not have their lights on — thus no reflection.

And too many drivers do not recognize the benefit of their own lights whenever driving — morning, noon or night. It is amazing the difference it makes in seeing other vehicles. And with the warning sounds on most recent models (letting the driver know the lights are still on after the car is turned off), there is much less danger of leaving the lights on and draining the battery when the driver parks the vehicle.

R.H. Brenneman

Manheim Township