The winner of the 2020 presidential election will not be officially determined until the Electoral College meets Dec. 14. It is feasible that the radical socialist movement within the Democratic Party won this election and that the fears of freedom-loving Americans will be tested relatively early in Joe Biden’s presidency.

For the sake of the freedom and liberty and justice for all, I pray that the socialist agenda of radicals such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be rejected by the few remaining old-school patriotic Democrats in the party.

In 1776, the American Colonies declared their independence from Britain. We now, in my view, face a more devious enemy called socialism, and this is a fight for democracy that America cannot afford to lose.

President Donald J. Trump was never a typical politician. He passionately believes that each American had the strength and the ability to create his or her own destiny. He adamantly encouraged corporate America to employ those who struggle to climb the economic ladder because he believes that Americans should always keep their pride intact. His concept of freedom is starkly different than that of his socialist enemies who seek to silence the voices of freedom and capitalism.

Throughout my life, liberals have criticized me for being a conservative. My conservatism is deeply rooted in the fact that, in my youth, I walked through the servants-only entrance into society. Only in a free capitalist society was I given the gift of creating my own destiny. Capitalism gave me the courage and the tools to succeed with my pride intact.

Let us pray that America wasn’t the real loser in the 2020 election.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township