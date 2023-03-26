The writer of the March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Regarding real Christian persecution” made reference to India being on Open Door Ministries’ list of countries that are persecuting Christians. This needs to be put into current and historical context.

For thousands of years, India practiced Vedic Sanatana Dharma (“Hinduism” is a misnomer), which respected and accepted all religions and provided a safe haven for those escaping religious persecutions (Zoroastrians and Jews).

Millions of dollars are poured into India by Christian and Islamic organizations. They often use deceitful, insidious, denigrating, demonizing and fearmongering tactics to convert Hindus. Hindus who fight back are referred to as Hindu nationalists.

Hindus are finally waking up from their “unity in diversity” and “the world is one family” slumber and are cognizant that their culture and heritage can be decimated like the 50 or so other indigenous cultures.

The brutal invasions of the Mughals and the British were responsible for the genocide of millions of Hindus. Thousands of temples were looted and destroyed, and their Hindu art and antiquities are brazenly displayed in the colonizers’ museums.

While the societal structure in place before these invasions was not perfect and often abused, the caste system in India today is a revamped British construct blessed by their church in their “divide and rule” strategy.

I am grateful that my Hindu ancestors, who suffered tremendous hardships and heartaches, resisted converting to make their lives more tolerable under the British. I believe that Vedic Sanatana Dharma is philosophically, intellectually, scientifically, psychologically and spiritually nourishing my soul and every fiber of my being. Some believe that I am not deserving of respect, kindness and compassion.

Kay (Bahadur) Richardson

Manheim Township