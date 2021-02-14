In the Sunday, Feb. 7, crossword puzzle, the clue for 13 across was “Extreme right-wing doctrine.” The answer was “fascism.” The problem is that is a left-wing doctrine.

Starting from the left, in my view, we have totalitarianism, authoritarianism, socialism, progressives, moderates, conservatives, libertarianism and anarchy. This goes from “more government” to “less government.”

Fascism is related to Germany’s Nazi party, which fell under one of the first two left-wing doctrines. The word “Nazi” stands for National Socialist, which is not “right-wing.” I hope this helps the anti-Republicans with their letter writing.

George Clineff

Manheim Township