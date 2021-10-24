In 1994, when I was asked by the Paradise Fire Company water rescue team to help them search for the body of a young boy who was missing in the Cocalico Creek near Brownstown, I assumed that the concrete crossing that caused the death of 15-year-old Jonathan Lapp would be dismantled immediately. At the time, I owned a cottage along the Conestoga River downstream and was familiar with the waterway.

When I read about the incident with Lititz resident Tom Stauffer and the close call his friend had at the same crossing earlier this year, I was in disbelief that the King family and the authorities have allowed what I view as a “killing machine” to continue to exist.

In the Oct. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “State orders dangerous Cocalico Creek farm crossing demolished,” the farm owners' son, Leon King, states, “If people can’t watch out for what’s ahead of them, they shouldn’t even be on the water.” That statement, in my view, shows a total disregard for human life and the safety of others.

I feel a sense of relief knowing the state has taken this situation seriously and has ordered this crossing to be demolished. Learning that the Kings intend to appeal is disappointing and sickening. I am hoping that they lose that appeal in quick order and that demolition will proceed quickly, before another life or lives are put in danger.

Thank you, Tom Stauffer, for your efforts and your success in convincing the state to do the right thing. I will continue to follow this story and pray that a future article in LNP | LancasterOnline will show the destruction of this “killing bridge.”

Merv Spangler

Strasburg