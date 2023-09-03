As chair of the Lancaster Crop Hunger Walk committee, I am writing on behalf of our planning committee. We thank LNP | LancasterOnline for lifting up the late Rev. Alexander Veronis’ service to our community and the world in the lengthy article on July 16 (“ ‘It’s the simple things’ ”).

Father Veronis started the Lancaster Crop Hunger Walk more than 50 years ago and was the longest-tenured Crop Walk coordinator in the United States. We are proud to continue his legacy of fighting hunger and poverty in the Lancaster community and around the world.

The 51st annual Lancaster CROP Walk will be held Oct. 15 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a brief program at 1:30 p.m. The emcee for the program is Matt Barcaro from WGAL.

The walk will commence at 2 p.m. You can sign-up to walk or donate at bit.ly/Crop2023.

We hope that churches and other groups will join us as we dedicate this year’s walk in memory of Father Veronis. Our goal is to raise $1,000 for every year that he served as our coordinator. This means we hope to raise $42,000.

To get everyone excited about this year’s Crop Walk, we will have a team captain rally from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Church World Service office (439 E. King St.). This is open to leaders from congregations and other groups who plan to participate in this year’s walk.

We hope to see you for the rally Sept. 16 and the walk Oct. 15. Together, we will help our neighbors in need and honor the faithful service of Father Veronis. May his memory be eternal!

The Rev. Dr. Chris Rankin

Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ

East Petersburg