This is in response to former City of Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray’s Nov. 9 letter regarding the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program (“Bipartisan CRIZ was win for the city”).

In his letter, Gray referenced my Oct. 31 column, “CRIZ funds have greatly benefited Lancaster city.”

Gray pointed out that he wholeheartedly agreed with my characterization of the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program. He went on to say that, while I had touched on the bipartisan nature of the program development, I had not emphasized its importance.

Further, Gray said that the lesson learned in the establishment of the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program is that “positive results can be accomplished by all working not for a partisan gain, but for the good of the public. It’s a lesson that politicians of both parties need to learn for today.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Almost 10 years ago, at the request of Democratic Mayor Gray, state Sen. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican, led the effort to create the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program. It was a significant legislative undertaking to create this program, which has generated tens of millions of dollars in economic development revenue for the city. It was approved by a Republican-controlled state House and Senate and a Republican governor. An important subsequent amendment occurred while Tom Wolf, a Democrat, was the governor.

This City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program that Gray calls “one of the most important accomplishments” of his administration would not have occurred without the leadership and work of Smucker and his staff, together with the support and work of mayor Gray and his staff. My thanks to them.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor