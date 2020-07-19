Five critics of my May 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor, “Government should not run our lives,” confirmed one of my statements in their responses. My statement read, “If you don’t happen to have any free will, you would not understand.”

Their responses suggest a lack of free will and confirm a lack of understanding. The “pandemic prohibitions” to which I alluded in my letter are much more inclusive than masks and distancing. A 250-word limit prohibits enumeration of all the aspects of pandemic prohibitions for parvanimity sufferers to peruse while clutching not their pearls, but their government-issued nose rings. I look forward to the time when there is no reason for signs saying, “All activities canceled until further notice.”

Bob Reed

Colerain Township