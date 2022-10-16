Recently, at least two print media outlets in each county published proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania constitution for the second time during the 2021-22 legislative session.

The next legislative session begins in January, and the proposed amendments must be passed again by the new General Assembly. They must then be advertised again before we are expected to vote on the issues as referendums during an election.

Passing constitutional amendments is a cumbersome process, but when proposed amendments are as poorly written as I believe these are, it makes sense to put up a few barriers to fast passage and to make sure this is the best the Legislature can do.

The proposed amendments — rushed through partisan passage at a late-night session with little opportunity for debate or modification — cannot represent how Pennsylvania voters would like to see constitutional amendments handled.

A jumble of unrelated legislator concerns is included in one amendment resolution — dismissal of any rights relating to abortion; concurrent resolutions allowing the Legislature to override a governor’s veto; appointment rather than election of the lieutenant governor; mandatory state identification cards for voters and taxpayer-funded and possibly redundant election audits.

Majority-party legislators seem to be in a big hurry to get all of these proposed constitutional amendments placed onto the ballot as a referendum via one resolution, because they may perceive a change in their political fortunes in Pennsylvania and may wish to leave an unmistakable legacy for all of us.

We understand, and I hope we will reject it. The Legislature simply has to do better: Craft better legislation, invite debate and get feedback before offering us slop.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook, Chester County