I believe that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s hypocrisy was on full view at the end of September.

Responding to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, Smucker, our representative in the 11th Congressional District, said in June that he didn’t favor a U.S. House gun safety bill but would vote to fund increased school safety and mental health resources.

On Sept. 29, however, Smucker voted against the Mental Health Matters Act. This bill would provide grants to schools to enable them to expand their mental health services. The bill passed the House in another in a long line of mostly party-line votes.

In order to be effective, high-information voters, we need to know what our representative honestly thinks. I wish I had an opportunity to ask Smucker to explain himself. I’d love to ask him if he holds the people in his district in such low regard that he thinks we don’t see through his flim-flam.

Even in the stretch run of a campaign, it’s sad to say, Smucker is mostly unavailable. He seemingly doesn’t need to face his constituents, as this is such a safe district.

This is why I support Democratic candidate Bob Hollister, who has spent his most of his career answering to parents, teachers and school boards. He is comfortable listening to differing viewpoints. To me, he’s authentic and not the puppet of a party power structure.

David H. Burke

Drumore