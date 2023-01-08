I would like to respond to The Associated Press article “EV power boost” in the Money section of the Jan. 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I don’t have a problem with moving to electric cars over the next several decades.

I do have a problem with them being pushed in the current decade when we don’t have the infrastructure in place and we are seemingly being lied to.

The secondary headline of the Jan. 1 article states, “2023 tax credits intended to make zero-emission vehicles affordable and attractive to more people.”

The federal government and environmentalists have consumers believing that electric-vehicle transportation is zero emissions. But where does electricity come from in 2023? Natural gas, a fossil fuel, produces nearly 40% of our nation’s electricity. Renewables only make up about 20%, with coal and nuclear making up the rest.

Do you call that zero emissions? What about those heavy-duty batteries in electric vehicles? Many of the ingredients, like cobalt and lithium, are mined throughout the world. What do we do with all these toxic spent batteries at the end of their useful life? Some parts can be recycled, but most will end up in landfills.

With blackouts becoming more common in many cities, what is the big push for electric vehicles in the next seven years? With zero-emission nuclear power plants in decline, and the recently reported fusion breakthrough decades away from practical application, why is the federal government now spending $370 billion — which includes subsidies for electric vehicles — to fight climate change? It’s money we don’t have and that our grandchildren will be burdened with. We cannot afford to make these bad decisions.

John Gish

Mount Joy