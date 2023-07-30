I am sorry that Gov. Josh Shapiro sacrificed his integrity and lost the trust of some state legislators when he announced his intended line-item veto of the $100 million private-school tuition voucher program called Pennsylvania Award for Student Success.

If his retraction of support was driven by the teachers union, why would the union oppose this funding? The funding would give Pennsylvania students in failing public/government schools the means to have their needs met by other schools.

I spent the last 23 years of my career consulting with numerous corporations faced with competition and deregulation — companies like the “Baby Bells,” gas and electric utilities, U.S. airlines, drug companies and others that faced competition induced by government.

Competition has done wonders in these businesses, increasing innovation, driving new product development, lowering costs of service and much more. Based on these companies’ results, competition has been good for most of them.

Unfortunately, those that failed to adapt to the competition mostly failed. Internal changes in the organizations were difficult to achieve, but good organizations did it. In fact, the good organizations now look forward to having competitors, because they know it will only make them stronger.

Competition in our educational system between public/government schools and private schools can have the same impact.

Gov. Shapiro, if you want to solve the problem with failing public/government schools, stand your ground. Sign the budget without the line-item veto. Make the public/government schools compete with private schools. This is the only way to make their performance improve. Our current educational system needs the boost that only competition can provide.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township