One of the top feel-good stories of the year has to be the recent success of the U.S. men’s national soccer team.

Its tense victory on Nov. 29 vs. Iran propelled it into the sweet 16 of the World Cup. Most newspapers across the country celebrated this achievement by featuring the game on their front pages the next day. But not LNP | LancasterOnline! Instead of trying to unite us by placing it on the front page, you buried it in the sports section.

Plus, you did not even do any original reporting on the game, even though the game-winning goal was scored by Christian Pulisic, who is from Hershey!

Your front page on Nov. 30 carried what I view as your typical divisive story about the riots of Jan. 6, 2021. Come on, LNP! You can do better.

T.J. Waleski

Manheim Township