An LNP | LancasterOnline editorial ("Judgment," Sept. 17) recently took local politicians to task for alleging that the shooting of Ricardo Miguel Muñoz was justified because he was attacking the officer with a knife. The editorial argues that the politicians should withhold judgment until the investigation is complete and those claims are verified, and that the politicians making those claims were violating a norm.

Were there any similar editorials when politicians (and the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board) were claiming that President Donald Trump ignored reports of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers, despite those claims not being verified?

Were there any similar editorials when politicians claimed that Trump called service members who had been killed in the line of duty “losers,” despite those claims not being verified? Joe Biden is still making that claim on the campaign trail.

Were there any similar editorials when politicians were essentially calling Brett Kavanaugh a rapist, despite those claims not being verified?

Were there any similar editorials when politicians were claiming there was “clear evidence” of the Trump campaign colluding with the Russians, before those investigations and reports were fully concluded and shown to be unsupported by evidence?

If the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wants to maintain whatever is left of its credibility, it really should be less blatant in its double standards. Perhaps the board is unaware of it; that would suggest a need for a little introspection.

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township