I want to offer my thoughts on the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees’ denial of Lititz Chooses Love’s request for use of Lititz Springs Park for a Pride festival this summer (“Church officials respond,” March 11 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The trustees said that the park board is responsible for allowing use of the park by groups to hold events, but that the trustees have “ultimate” oversight of the park. That stance is at odds with a statement Kellye Martin, the park’s event coordinator, has previously made. This is the first time ever that the trustees have prohibited an event from going forward in what is really the heart of the Lititz downtown business district.

In the LNP | LancasterOnline article, the trustees cited “political activism” and “vulgarity and dress issues of presenters,” as well as safety concerns, as the reasons for their unprecedented denial.

Other than the safety concerns, I am concerned by the trustees’ reasoning. Lititz Chooses Love is not responsible for the group that showed up last year and created a disturbance at a peaceful celebration. The festival participants were the victims of those actions, and the trustees are blaming the victims.

What bothers me the most is the trustees not meeting with the Lititz Chooses Love board and allowing its members to propose what changes they would institute to make for a better and safer Pride festival this year. I encourage the trustees to meet with the festival organizers and work out a reasonable solution that would allow for a Pride festival in Lititz Springs Park.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township