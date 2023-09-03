On Aug. 3, Gov. Josh Shapiro decided that a state contract with pregnancy resource centers (formerly known as crisis pregnancy centers) will be ended. This is a tragic decision, and we are bewildered as to why this was done.

The governor terminated much-needed care and services for the families of the commonwealth by defunding Real Alternatives. Pregnancy centers are places of refuge, education, family supplies and love for the mothers, fathers and families who may need assistance with a pregnancy, both before and after the birth of their child.

Some services provided are pregnancy testing and verification that the pregnancy is in the uterus; prenatal and parenting classes; testing for sexually transmitted diseases; ultrasounds; referrals to health care providers; and housing, financial and relationship counseling. There are additional services, based on the needs of each client.

Clients are respected and met within confidential settings. All clients are encouraged to become fully educated on options available to them.

These centers are saving Pennsylvania financially, as well as helping to relieve the overloaded social services system. There is no charge for the services at these nonprofit centers.

Gov. Shapiro, please visit a pregnancy center and become acquainted with these caring places. See the rooms filled with donated supplies for the families who come, view the curricula and educational materials, and stop in one of the counseling and ultrasound rooms. Please reconsider your decision, at least until you have done that and have visited a place where real choice is offered.

Don and Diane Zahn

Manheim Township