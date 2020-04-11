Recently there have been a number of letters to LNP | LancasterOnline complaining about Gov. Tom Wolf’s decisions on closing businesses. People variously characterize them as “overreaching,” “unconstitutional,” or “Wolf’s grossly exceeding his authority.” At least one letter writer has called for Wolf’s impeachment, while another wants Wolf to pay all his bills.

What a bunch of nonsense! To all you selfish whiners out there: Get over it. Your right to earn a living does not trump my right — or anyone’s right — to stay alive. Suck it up, quit complaining, and support society by staying home. Your responses only make you look small, uncaring and petty.

Michael Harrison

Warwick Township