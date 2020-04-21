As a concerned citizen I wish to comment on the present actions of President Donald J. Trump. If he wants to be treated like a war president, then he should act like one.

President Trump: Tell the citizens the truth 100% of the time. Speak to the country, not down at the citizens. Be consistent in how you do things.

After being notified by several sources as early as December about the novel coronavirus, you scoffed at it, lied about it, joked about it and called it the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Now that you cannot campaign on what you want to say about the economy, you want to rush to get people out into the world. What is the rush? Will it be safe to send people back into the public without knowing if they are infected with the virus? Where are all of the tests you said you were getting and the results of those that have been done?

I believe that you delayed doing anything about the pandemic because you knew that the economy would tank and you would not be able to brag about it every day.

I hope that on Jan. 20, 2021, someone other than Donald Trump occupies the position of president of the United States. Then we can return to being a respected country.

Kenneth Adams

Pequea Township