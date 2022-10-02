I have some problems with Roy Minet’s Sept. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column, “Government needs to get out of the education business.”

First, he concentrates on alternatives to public education as being a good thing. However, public schools have many requirements and standards, such as teacher qualifications, provisions for special education and extracurricular activities. In order to have fair competition, make those standards apply to all of the alternatives. Then one can talk about the benefits of competition.

Minet mentions a cost per student of $19,900. Using that figure, let’s say competition would provide a 25% reduction. Now we would have a cost of $15,000 per student (paid for by the family). Thus, a “typical” family of four would usually have two children in school for multiple years. How many families could afford to pay $30,000? I would guess not many.

Minet’s solution is to subsidize this (cut families a check). From where? The government (taxpayers), of course, which he doesn’t mention. Later, he brings up the idea of a sales tax.

I believe that educating all children is an investment in our country’s future, and all citizens should contribute to that future. Yet I think it should be fairly balanced, with some combination of taxes (including property and sales). I would fully support that.

On another note, shouldn’t someone remind national columnist Jonah Goldberg that, several years ago, a compromise was reached on immigration reform that seemed to have a good chance of passing? But then-President Donald Trump decided it was not good enough. He didn’t even have to veto it, since it never got to his desk.

Ronald Zimmerman

Millersville