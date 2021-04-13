I am writing to ask why LNP | LancasterOnline, which is the main source of local news for many of us, has seemingly had so little coverage of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal and also the many sexual harassment and bullying allegations against him.

The main story is the Cuomo administration’s alleged significant understating and lying about the number of nursing home deaths in the state of New York. But the mainstream media, in my view, tend to focus more on the allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

Pennsylvania borders New York, and many Lancaster County residents, including my husband, are New York transplants — many with family members still living in New York. They have a vested interest in this nursing home story. I believe it also relates to how our own state has handled this pandemic.

This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. (I am neither.) And this newspaper, if I recall correctly, always called out former President Donald Trump’s many wrongs —rightfully so. Now, please prove that you are true journalists and provide better coverage — nonpartisan and completely objective — about what should be a major national news story. Thank you.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township