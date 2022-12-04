I believe that information about Hunter Biden’s laptop and his business deals in China was suppressed prior to the 2020 election.

Migrants with drugs and potential terrorists are crossing the southern border, and President Joe Biden does not seem to care.

We have been paying high prices for gas, groceries and winter heating oil, and there is crime in our cities — and Democrats seemingly do not care.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Biden contains millions for an electric-battery hybrid ferry in Washington state, a bridge for bird-watching in Arizona and heated sidewalks in New Hampshire.

How good is your 401(k)? Retired seniors are not doing well.

Thanks for voting.

Jim Hagy

New Holland