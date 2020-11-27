A Nov. 18 letter to the editor (“Amused by calls for unity”) expressed amusement at reported calls for unity and healing from the Democrats after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The writer cited derogatory remarks by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and others, plus critical remarks concerning President Donald Trump by the media.

The writer then wondered if the media, including LNP | LancasterOnline, will criticize President Biden as they have criticized President Trump.

Some of the past negative comments made by Democratic lawmakers were in poor taste and should not have been said. If President Biden expresses over 23,000 lies in less than four years and makes racist and sexist comments similar to those uttered by President Trump, I certainly hope that the media, including LNP | LancasterOnline, criticize him. I’m sure they will.

I wonder if the letter writer was amused when Sen. Mitch McConnell said he planned to make Barack Obama a one-term president. As a Republican leader, he prevented many House bills from even being debated in the Senate. McConnell refused to allow Obama’s Supreme Court nomination to even be considered by the Senate, because eight months beforehand was “too close” to the next election.

And then McConnell rushed Trump’s Supreme Court nomination through the Senate mere days before this election. I hope the letter writer’s amusement will not be confined to only what he sees as Democratic hypocrisy.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown