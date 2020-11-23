We’ve spent the last four years —actually longer — honing our vitriol to a razor-sharp edge. The soon-to-be former president (and, yes, he will become the former president, despite the political drama we’re witnessing) is certainly a lightning rod for hate.

Unfortunately we’ve become very accustomed to basing our criticism on personal traits and appearance. Late-night TV and “Saturday Night Live” have taken this to an art form. I fully understand political satire, as it’s been around since the invention of the pencil. But it is not a substitute for meaningful criticism based on policy or ideology. We’ve lost that ability and have taken the easy path. We’ve substituted satire and personal attacks for substance.

Substance is a much harder row to hoe, as it requires research on the issues and an actual understanding of what we’re presenting. I’m all for political criticism and hope we can move forward with criticism that is not personal, but based on policy.

Diversity based on ethnicity, physical traits and ideology were supposed to weave a much stronger social fabric. I hope our razor-sharp vitriol does not destroy our ability to weave diversity and that we can again concentrate on the issues and not the person. I’m naive enough to believe we are better than this.

Ralph Spayd

Elizabethtown