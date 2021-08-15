According to news reports, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., made the following statement when discussing why she is calling for defunding the police while she is also spending lots of money for private security: “I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now.”

The implication here is seemingly that my body (and I guess the bodies of most other citizens of her state and the United States) are not “worth being on this planet right now.”

It’s too bad she isn’t representing Pennsylvania, where we could vote her out in the next election! I wonder what Missouri citizens think of this.

Mike Carpenter

West Lampeter Township