During this long time of being restricted by the COVID-19 virus, many of us are spending more time at home. That time often includes watching more TV.

While I understand that advertising is the only way commercial TV stations can stay alive, I do think some aspects of national advertising need to be critiqued. Can’t there be some control over the pointless violence and senseless drama used to sell some products? (Thankfully, most of the local advertisements are more tolerable.)

One change I believe TV stations can make is to handle segues better. Especially in this time of crisis, do we really need a loud blast of music or shouting to let us know that the weather, sports or “breaking news” are coming up? In the midst of increased tension in the broader culture, I believe we deserve a bit more serenity. We can find the programming on our own without unnecessary hype and volume from some local broadcasters.

At our house, we choose to turn down the volume during loud commercials or when we are being told to stay tuned for an upcoming segment. Do any of you do the same?

Jerry Kaufman

West Earl Township