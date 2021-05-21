In response to the May 1 letter “The irony of criticizing Trump”:

The writer compares former Democratic presidents from modern history and their “flaws” to former President Donald Trump’s “flaws.”

So, the Republican presidents during this time were not flawed? Do you remember Richard Nixon?

The writer states that John F. Kennedy indulged in extramarital affairs. Trump has, as well, to the point of paying hush money to one of his sexual partners.

The writer also states that Lyndon Johnson had a foul mouth, along with bad eating habits. Trump checks that box.

The writer goes on to label Bill Clinton as immoral, and Barack Obama as anti-American and opposed to biblical values.

Remember Trump gloating about grabbing women’s genitalia? And when Trump was asked what his favorite Bible verse was, he stuttered and stammered and couldn’t name one.

And then, of course, the writer describes Trump as a hard-hitting savior who fought to preserve religious liberty, protect the southern border and save us from socialism. At least the writer did add “vulgar” to the description of Trump.

The writer states that the criticism of Trump is unwarranted.

Attacking a free and fair election —the backbone of democracy. Inciting an insurrection on the U.S. government because he lost the election. Downplaying COVID-19 by claiming “it will go away” while thousands died. The only president in our nation’s history to be impeached twice.

Unwarranted criticism?

I believe Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, described Trump best when he reportedly told friends: “He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”

D.G. Root

East Hempfield Township