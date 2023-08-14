This is in response to the Aug. 8 letter “Trump supporters must face reality.” The letter writer mentions Donald Trump getting out of military service because of bone spurs.

Why is this even an issue when Joe Biden received five student draft deferments and a medical exemption? That fact is rarely mentioned. Biden played college football but got a deferment for asthma.

It’s funny how when a Democrat does the same thing as a Republican, the Republican is called out, but the Democrat is ignored.

Finally, with gas now nearly $4 a gallon and groceries being more expensive, I would rather live with Trump’s policies than Biden’s “Build Back Better.” How bad does it have to get before people realize that maybe our country is going in the wrong direction?

John Andes

Manor Township