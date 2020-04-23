Criticism of the recess by Congress (letter) Apr 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Why has the Congress of the United States been on recess for weeks, and not in session the whole time, to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic issues? I guess it’s considered a nonessential service.Dennis Kluck Clay Township Today's Top Stories Elizabethtown girls lacrosse senior Abbi Dehmey making masks to help fight coronavirus 5 min ago How have your Mother's Day plans changed due to stay-at-home orders? Let us know. [survey] 1 hr ago Taxes, COVID-19 data and plexiglass: Three takeaways from Wednesday's Lancaster County commissioners' meeting 1 hr ago Nepali residents working to get correct information on census, COVID-19 to communities 1 hr ago Forging checks, theft by deception and drug charges: Lancaster County Police Log: April 23, 2020 1 hr ago School District of Lancaster may eliminate 23 positions, furlough 8 employees due to COVID-19 impact 1 hr ago Will public pools open in Lancaster County amid COVID-19 pandemic? For some, it's still unclear 1 hr ago Lancaster Mayor Sorace emerging as visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid Congress Recess Essential