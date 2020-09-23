It would be nice if the media, LNP | LancasterOnline included, would start making headlines more accurate. It’s amazing how details are conveniently left out.

A Sept. 14 headline on Page A1 of LNP | LancasterOnline stated “Anger spills over after police shoot, kill man on Laurel St.” How about “City police officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man” or “City police officer fatally shoots man attacking him”?

Let’s try to not be so biased and do some accurate, factual headline writing for a change.

Shane Patterson

Leacock Township