The petulance expressed by some Pennsylvania lawmakers is very puzzling (“Gov. Shapiro broke trust by reneging on school vouchers,” by state Reps. Mindy Fee and Steve Mentzer, July 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Just where are these “tens of thousands of students who could literally have their lives changed” supposed to attend class? Where would they make use of the vouchers?

Aren’t our legislators supposed to work for all students? Isn’t it more important to upgrade public schools that serve all students and need help than it is to help students who feel they are not being served? There are scholarships available. Have the respective legislators assisted their constituents in looking for them?

We are hopeful that the people we elect to legislate are adults and don’t act like children when told by a parent that they have to reconsider for the common good.

Gov. Josh Shapiro acted for the good of the commonwealth in the Interstate 95 issue, and look what was accomplished in short order.

Now, just look at how the state Senate has acted in this matter. They all just took their marbles and went home until September.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township