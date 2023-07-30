I am responding to Shirley Hershey Showalter’s column, “ ‘Grandmas for Love’ member from Lititz challenges Moms for Liberty,” which was published on the front page of the Perspective section in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. Showalter was the president of a Mennonite college in Indiana.

Many educated Mennonites appear to be ashamed of their roots. What was so horrible about their strict upbringing that they now cannot stop rebelling? Please consider what you were protected from.

In recent years I heard an educated Mennonite say, “Abortion is a woman’s choice.” In which chapter of “Woman” is that found? Do you have a relative who was exempted from military service due to objections to murder, and yet you now will not defend innocent unborn babies due to your endorsement of “my body, my choice”?

A local Mennonite church posts on its website that it will “welcome into membership all who confess faith in Jesus Christ, including those in same-gender covenant relationships.” Where is this found in the Bible? Most Christians accept Jesus as savior, but are we willing to also submit to Jesus as Lord of our lives?

Showalter’s column contrasts democracy versus theocracy. Years ago, when people came to America legally, they were expected to assimilate into American culture. The adversaries of America are laughing at us.

Rose A. Fox

Earl Township