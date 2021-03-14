Reading Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s Feb. 2 press release concerning his introduction of the Voter Confidence Act (House Resolution 607) in Congress, I am struck by his tone-deaf insistence that it’s simply the practices and policies of state and local election officials that require review.

The lack of confidence voters felt regarding the November election was, in my view, the direct result of elected officials such as Smucker repeatedly lying about voter fraud — without evidence and despite court ruling after court ruling dismissing these claims as baseless and false.

Smucker has the nerve to refer to former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as displaying “smug incredulity ... in refusing to respond to concerns raised about the administration of the election.”

Local and state elections officials across the country bent over backward addressing election questions, as well as counting, recounting, reviewing and certifying the vote.

The only smug countenance I recall is that of Congressman Smucker himself continuing to denounce certified election results — even after seeing the damage these lies did in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

In addition to reviewing election practices, the Voter Confidence Act should also address and institute sanctions and legal ramifications for persons — especially elected officials — who knowingly, willfully and intentionally disseminate and promulgate false information with the aim to interfere with, and overturn the results of, our free and fair elections.

Susan Hoffman

Mount Joy Township