The column in the July 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by state Sen. Scott Martin defending private school vouchers was disingenuous at best and dishonest at worst (“Setting the record straight on school voucher program”).

Throwing out ambiguous numbers without data or sources to support his claims shows why many taxpayers no longer believe Republicans to be fiscally responsible. Saying tens of thousands of students want to enter private schools but cannot afford to — and then blurting out how individual student cost in public schools can reach $30,000 from taxpayers — is disingenuous. No data is provided to prove his claims.

Martin knows that school districts and local taxpayers are increasingly burdened with paying for public education. Martin likes to spout off about how the state increased its revenue allocation for public schools, yet never addresses the fact that Pennsylvania ranks 45th nationwide in the state’s share of funding for public schools.

Republicans like Martin have cut funding for public schools to where the state now provides just 38% of the cost of public education, instead of 50%, which was the norm until 1983, when the law that permitted funding reductions was enacted. High property taxes are making up the difference.

Martin needs a reality check and should support cutting property taxes and increasing state funding for public schools, not private schools. It’s time to make it a priority to support taxpayers — especially seniors who have shouldered the education burden for decades, only to see property taxes increase, with little additional state support for adequate public education.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township