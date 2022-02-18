Many Democrats are angry with Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. I believe that the news media stoke the fire. Consider The Associated Press article “Child tax payments expire,” which appeared in the Jan. 15 LNP and focused substantially on Manchin’s opposition to extending child tax credits.

What the article failed to mention is one of Manchin’s core concerns: that higher-income families qualify for the credit. While Manchin has failed to get his point understood, he doesn’t believe that individuals and families making $200,000 and $400,000 annually should get the child tax credit. It is my opinion that Manchin has been unfairly ridiculed for his opposition. He simply wants this benefit to be means-tested and targeted to lower-income families.

During our life in the United Kingdom following World War II, my family benefited from Family Allowance, which families received for each child. Quite honestly, it put food on our table during those difficult years. Much has changed since we left England in 1960, but today this program continues as the “Child Benefit.” It is means-tested and goes from full benefits at 50,000 pounds for single-earner households to none for a single-earner household earning 60,000 pounds. Two-earner families can earn 100,000 pounds and receive full benefits.

I am thankful that Manchin opposes giving tax dollars to those in the higher-income brackets. If President Joe Biden would propose legislation similar to that which exists in the United Kingdom, aimed at families who really need the help, I feel confident that more legislators, like Manchin, would welcome it.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor