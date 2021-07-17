I have never seen any of “The Real Housewives” shows, but I have seen enough to know what it’s all about.

The name “Real Housewives” is a joke. I’ll bet none of those women ever picked up a dust rag or scrubbed the floors. They probably don’t even know how to boil water. No “real” housewife ever looked like those women on television.

It’s a blasphemy for those women to call themselves real housewives.

They probably don’t even know the meaning of the word or what is involved in actually being a real housewife.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster