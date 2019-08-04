To the Trump lover (“Accept that Trump is our president,” July 28 Sunday LNP letter): I, too, wonder about the kind of people this country has produced. They appear to be indifferent to the current president’s rather alarming lack of a moral code of conduct. That this was a trait he has embraced, and was publicly apparent to anyone who bothered to research him when he was a candidate, speaks to the low or no standards of the Trump voter.
Yes, Donald Trump is president, but that does not mean he is above criticism. If you think that, maybe you need to leave this country, because that is what makes this a democracy.
If you look at his job performance and consider it good, then I’m not the one who needs to “wise up.” That you consider the Democratic presidential candidates disgusting and crazy liars is interesting since Trump holds the record for lies told. So sorry, he is good at something — but an unrepentant liar is not what most people want in a president. Also, just remember that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, not Trump.
Debra Phillips
Elizabethtown