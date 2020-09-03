Is it any wonder that police departments are having recruitment issues? Look at how the public and the media have vilified police officers for the actions of a few. And consider the number of officers injured and killed in the line of duty in recent times.

Do any of those so critical of police really know just what an officer faces daily? And could any of those people who call for widescale changes in policing and defunding face those challenges themselves? I would bet the answer to these questions is a resounding no!

David W. Greiner

Lancaster