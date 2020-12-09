The Nov. 3 election is over. Here we are over a month later with a president being supported by many Pennsylvania Republicans who are still contesting the results.

The Trump legal team has lost more than 40 lawsuits in several states, often due to lack of evidence. Rudy Giuliani admitted in the federal court in Philadelphia that his case isn’t about fraud. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has also stated there is no fraud sufficient to overturn the results of the election.

The legal challenges have obviously failed. Now some Republican-led state legislatures are seemingly attempting nothing short of a electoral coup by trying to override the popular vote of the citizens. For this, they should be embarrassed and ashamed. Late Sen. John McCain said it best — “the American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly” — when he conceded to President Barack Obama in 2008.

Whether you like the results of the election, it is in fact over. It is the sworn duty of state and federal legislators to protect our constitutional rights and honor the will of the people of this great state.

GOP leaders in other states have the fortitude to stand up to the president and other high-ranking GOP figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham. Why not those in Pennsylvania? Georgia and Arizona were won by President-elect Joe Biden by fewer votes than he won in Pennsylvania. They found the results accurate and did their job certifying the election. It is time for our GOP legislators to grow up and do their jobs!

Matt Freidly

Clay Township