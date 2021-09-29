Dear LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion team:

Oh, how I miss the daily balance of perspectives. I know the Lancaster New Era was absorbed into the present-day LNP | LancasterOnline, but I believe that may only be true if LNP stands for Leftist News Perspective.

I miss those 50-cent New Era and Lancaster Intelligencer Journal days, where for a buck you could clearly see a perspective from two different paradigms and intelligently judge for yourself the issues.

The largest, boldest word on the first editorial page is Opinion, and it is a correct description. As much as I feel that the Opinion editors would like to substitute “Truth” for “Opinion,” to do so would, in my view, be the death knell for a longstanding community contributor.

I listened to former President George W. Bush’s 9/11 speech and heard the same words that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board did. My take was 180 degrees juxtaposed from the Sept. 15 editorial (“Dangers within”). I have added in parentheses what I believe Bush was speaking about in this statement:

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders (immigration crisis), but from violence that gathers within (fires, looting, mayhem, death, hostility toward law enforcement). There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life (defenseless humans in utero), in their determination to defile national symbols (Abraham Lincoln, Christopher Columbus, et al.), they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Indeed, so our brave citizens must.

It’s a broad leap for the editorial board to state, unequivocally, that Bush “was speaking, of course, of domestic terrorists” and further limit that to the Jan. 6 folks and right-leaning extremists — and be completely blind to those who I believe have perpetrated way more violence, destruction and death from the unhinged liberal left in the past decade.

Any chance we can get the New Era back in circulation?

Rick Brouse

Narvon