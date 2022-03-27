The March 13 column by Katie Tubb of The Heritage Foundation (“Biden’s anti-energy agenda driving up the price of gas”) accuses President Joe Biden of being “anti-energy” and states that his administration is trying to force a transition to what she calls “politically preferred technologies.”

This column seemed calculated to arouse partisan anger in American consumers rather than help them think through the difficult matter of U.S. energy policy. A more honest column would explain why Biden is taking the steps he is taking, especially in light of the deepening climate crisis. Rather than simply slamming him as “anti-energy,” such a column would acknowledge the hard choices that climate change is requiring.

Late last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a stark report. It said unequivocally that postponing cuts in carbon emissions “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

Read that last sentence again. Postponing cuts “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

Do we understand what this means? This is the considered judgment of hundreds of the world’s best climate scientists. Can we see now why the Biden administration is trying to move us away from fossil fuels?

Tubb could have said all this. I wish she had.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown