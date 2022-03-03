I condemn Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, but also write to question Ricardo Richards’ March 1 op-ed, “Russia, NATO and Putin’s cold war on the truth.”

Richards states that assurances were never given to Russia that NATO would not expand eastward. It is well-documented that, in 1990, President George H.W. Bush, through Secretary of State James Baker, gave assurances to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that eastward expansion of NATO would not occur.

While not a signed treaty, assurances from the United States president are to be a trustworthy pledge, one upon which the Russians relied. NATO has since doubled its membership, moving its military to Russia’s borders.

Richards further states that if NATO had not moved eastward, Russia would have recaptured those Eastern European countries, since Russia is “back on its feet once again.”

Russia spends about $65 billion a year on its military. The 2022 U.S. military budget is $768 billion. In global military spending, the United States and NATO combined account for almost 60% of all military spending. Russia spends just under 3%. In my view, to assert that Russia seeks to recapture all of Eastern Europe in the face of such overwhelming odds strains credulity.

I believe that Richards’ arguments fall into the simplistic and sometimes lazy narrative taught in many university classrooms and reiterated by the media. It’s a narrative that too often allows the U.S. to initiate wars of choice in pursuit of global dominance. Journalism should provide vigorous independent reporting for its citizenry — not be a megaphone for the Pentagon. We can only hope that journalists are up to the task.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster