In my view, Matt Mylin’s June 13 Perspective op-ed (“Is church still relevant?”) is a shining example of true Lancaster County: a facade of peaceful kindness intent on obscuring the cruel disregard underneath.

In his column, Mylin apologizes to those who have left the church due to harsh treatment or “feeling unloved.” He wishes those incidents didn’t happen and yet, just six months ago, he preached a sermon in which he essentially denied transgender people’s very existence. In another sermon, just before the last presidential election, Mylin professed his commitment to single-issue voting, even though the pro-life candidate was, unquestionably in my mind, the candidate most diametrically opposed to Jesus’ teachings.

Mylin spends one-third of his June 13 column lamenting the lack of space available, as it prohibits him from sharing Jesus’ true teachings on how we should treat each other. This came after spending two-thirds of the column rambling his way through a seeming nonanswer to the question of the church’s relevance today.

Economy of words is not the problem. Obfuscation is the problem. It’s also the intention, in my view.

Hate cloaked in kind words is still hate. I don’t expect Lancaster County’s conservative Christians to let go of their bigotry overnight. But they should at least own up to it. Mylin and the Worship Center should publicly answer the question of whether LGBTQ church members are permitted in leadership roles (a solid litmus test for concealed homophobia). If your beliefs are in alignment with your God, why not be direct about what they are?

Darci Ellenberger

West Lampeter Township