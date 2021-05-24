I was genuinely stunned by what I viewed as a wildly out of touch May 17 op-ed by Rich Manieri (“There’s value in hard work, whether you like it or not.”)

Manieri begins by telling us that his mom repeatedly secured jobs for him when he first entered the workforce. Then, with zero self-awareness, Manieri ends his piece by patting himself on the back for depositing the paychecks from these jobs “like an adult.”

Manieri laments that Americans don’t understand the value of a hard day’s work. But it’s Manieri who seemingly doesn’t understand how the pandemic has impacted families. How does Manieri propose that parents maintain in-person jobs when their children are constantly being sent home to learn online because of COVID-19 outbreaks in their schools?

Women — especially women of color — are overrepresented on unemployment rolls right now. And unemployment rolls don’t even show the full picture, because millions of women have dropped out of the workforce entirely.

This isn’t because women don’t understand the value of a hard day’s work. The reality is that women have shouldered most of the child care work, the work of virtual schooling, and the economic fallout during the pandemic — just like Manieri’s mom shouldered most of the work of securing him employment as a teenager.

Manieri felt he had every right to the employment opportunities secured for him by someone else. Why doesn’t he feel that Americans should be fairly compensated for being forced to leave their jobs to care for their children during a pandemic?

Rachel Rank

Conoy Township