Though thankfully avoiding the reliably mawkish content of his occasional pieces, Rich Manieri in his May 28 column “Addressing ‘why?’ in mass shootings” nevertheless regales us with his usual sermonizing and dubious assertions.

He shrugs at the notion of strengthening laws already on the books “to prevent criminals from possessing firearms” and advises us to “keep in mind that there are plenty of firearms already in circulation.” He seems to tepidly favor “the seizing of weapons from a person who demonstrates he’s a threat to others or himself.”

Until he shot his grandmother earlier that day, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, was a law-abiding citizen with no criminal record.

Overwhelmingly, the perpetrators of these kinds of mass killings were law-abiding citizens when they acquired their arsenals — and then they were not.

Mere days later in Houston — some 279 miles from the Uvalde carnage — the National Rifle Association held its annual convention, and once again wallowed in an orgy of gun fetishism. Several prominent musicians who were scheduled to perform at the convention withdrew with their humanity and integrity largely intact.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States in 2020. And 4,357 of those deaths were children, making it the leading cause of death among children.

If our government is unwilling or unable to respond to this carnage, what can it do?

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster