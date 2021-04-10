The mail delivery has been terrible lately. All my bills arrive late, and I am charged late fees. I have been waiting for six weeks to get my checks from the bank.

Plus, I have family overseas and I didn’t get their Christmas cards until the end of January. The strange thing is that the junk mail and advertisements arrive on time.

So, what’s going on here? Whatever happened to the motto of the U.S. Postal Service? “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Maybe the mail might go faster if we sent it by Pony Express.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster