The Nobel awards committee must not be very astute. Somehow it selected Paul Krugman as the award winner in economics 2008.

In Krugman’s column published in the March 29 LNP (“Putin being helped by US fracking bubble”), he flatly said that the American fossil fuel industry can’t get capital to increase production to ease the massive pain at the pump felt by all Americans.

However he did not say why it can’t get capital. And why can’t American fossil fuel producers get capital? The answer is that the Biden administration is waging regulatory warfare against fossil fuels through the banking and capital systems. Two key Biden nominees had to be withdrawn from consideration in the U.S. Senate for their radical views on denying American fossil fuel companies access to capital in an effort to promote green energy, and on destroying the existing energy industry that most Americans rely upon.

One of the nominees, Saule Omarova, openly bragged about the benefits of bankrupting fossil fuel producers as a key step in ending fossil fuel production in the United States. The other nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, is just as radical in terms of waging a war against American energy.

None of that was mentioned in the Krugman column. Now that the green lovers have seemingly “won” (the price of fossil fuels is way up), Americans now realize the pain associated with this radical policy.

The remedy? President Joe Biden begging our “good friends” in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for more oil production. How about restarting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and ending regulatory warfare against American domestic energy production?

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township